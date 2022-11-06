Jabalpur: Two held for online betting, Rs 6,840 seized

Representative Image | Pixabay

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising Garha police station cops and crime branch officials of the Jabalpur district took two men into custody on charges of online betting, the police said on Saturday.

The police officials further stated that Rs 6, 840, four mobile phones and a Wi-fi router have been seized.

Talking to the media, Garha police station incharge, Rakesh Tiwari stated that the police learnt about two men betting online for cricket match played between Pakistan and South Africa, at a house located near Prem Nagar post office of the city.

The police immediately constituted a joint team and raided the spot. Both of them were nabbed, who identified themselves as Mukesh (31) and Manish (35).

The suspects admitted placing online bets through a website and were taken into custody. Further questioning is underway, said SHO Tiwari.