Jabalpur: Two girls raped in city on the pretext of marriage

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls were allegedly raped on the pretext of marriage under two different police stations in the city.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour under Hanumantal police station. According to police, the victim had met the accused, Rajnish in 2018.

They became friends and then fell in love. Rajnish raped her in 2018 for the first time and then he repeatedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. When the victim forced him to tie the knot, the accused threatened and denied to do so.

Hanumantal police station in charge Umesh Gahelot said that on the complaint of the victim, a case of rape has been registered aganist the accused and the police started a search to nab the accused.

In the second incident, a 28-year-old girl was raped by a person of her district under Adhartal police station. She told police that the accused, Govinda had raped her on the pretext of marriage since february 2021. He had repeatedly assaulted her.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and started a search operation to nab the accused.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:26 PM IST