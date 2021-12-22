Jabalpur: Class 11 girl student raped, get pregnant

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class 11th girl student was allegedly raped by a youth and the girl got pregnant in Jabalpur.

The matter came to the fore when the family members took her to the doctor after she complained of stomach ache.

As soon as the doctor checked her, he found that she was pregnant. Later on, the girl narrated the entire incident of being raped by a youth to her family members.

The family members along with the girl reached Kundam police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to Kundam police, the minor girl told police that the youth used to live as a tenant in her house two years ago. When he left the house, one of the relatives of the youth started living there.

The youth often visited the place. In the first week of June this year, the relative of the youth had organized a party in which the youth was also present. The victim said that around 7pm, she was in the room and the youth also came into her room. The youth raped her and threatned her not to tell anyone otherwise he would kill her.

After committing the crime, the youth ran away from the spot and she did not tell anyone in the fear of death.

Kundam police station in charge, Pratap Markam said that on the complaint of the victim a case has been registreted against the accused under various sections including rape and POCSO Act. The police started a search operation to nab the accused, Markam added.

