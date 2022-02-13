Jabalpur: Two escape with gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from shop

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified burglars, who entered a jewellery shop impersonating themselves as customers, made off with a gold jewellery shop worth nearly 2 lakh in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident took place at Bijauri under Chargaon police station of the district. The police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the shop. Free Press Journal has a copy of the CCTV footage.

According to information, victim Srijal Soni runs a jewellery shop in Bijauri.

On Sunday, two persons came to Soni’s shop and asked him to show gold jewellery including earrings.

While one of them engaged Soni in conversation, another put jewellery in a bag. They later ran away from the shop.

Acting on information, police barricaded all roads going out from the city and launched an extensive search.

While both the accused managed to escape, police detained two associates of the accused.

In-charge of Chargaon police station, Vinod Pathak said that two suspects had been detained and were being interrogated. “We have been conducting a search and the main accused will be nabbed soon,” he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Jabalpur: Pvt bus owner fined for forcing handicapped man to disembark over dispute about fare

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 05:44 PM IST