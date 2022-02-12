Jabalpur: Pvt bus owner fined for forcing handicapped man to disembark over dispute about fare

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A private bus operator was fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly forcing a physically-challenged man to disembark from his vehicle for not paying full bus fare and instead paying half charge meant for handicapped persons in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Saturday.

The regional transport office (RTO) imposed a fine on the private bus operator after the passenger, Ashok Kumar Vishwakarma, lodged a complaint with district collector Dr Ilayaraja T on Friday, regional transport officer (RTO) Santosh Paul said.

A challan of Rs 5,000 was issued to bus owner Shaligram Pathak for forcing Vishwakarma, a physically-challenged man, to alight the bus for not paying the full fare, he said.

As per the government rule, handicapped persons are entitled to pay only 50 per cent of the bus fare, the official said.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:59 PM IST