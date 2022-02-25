Jabalpur: State government already sent proposal to Centre to raise number of seats in medical colleges, says Narottam Mishra

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): State Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the state government has already sent a proposal to the Centre to increase the number of seats in medical colleges.

Mishra made the above remark during talking to the media persons in Jabalpur on Friday.

Mishra was replying to a query about students from the state going abroad to study medicine due to the limitation of seats for such courses in the state. The minister was also asked the question as many students from the state are currently stuck in Ukraine, against which Russia has waged a war.

Mishra said, "The state government had sent a proposal to the Centre to increase the number of seats in medical colleges and it is regularly sending reminders to it."

The number of seats were last increased years back, he said.

He was speaking near the central jail here after visiting the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose barrack in the prison, which was opened for the public viewing last month.

When asked about a viral video, in which Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was heard telling his party workers that 2023 could be the grand old party's last election in the state if they do not fight as a team. Mishra said, "Singh is now 74 years old and if the Congress does not win the 2023 assembly elections, he knows he will be a spent force by the time next polls are held in 2028 as he will turn 80 years."

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 05:45 PM IST