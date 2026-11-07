Jabalpur Slum Fire: Over 50 Families Lose Homes In Massive Blaze In Jabalpur On Dhanteras Night | VIDEO

Jabalpur Slum Fire: Over 50 Families Lose Homes In Massive Blaze In Ghazi Nagar On Dhanteras Night |

Jabalpur Fire News: A massive fire broke out in a slum settlement near Lema Garden in Ghazi Nagar, Jabalpur, late on Dhanteras night on Thursday. The Jabalpur fire incident destroyed several shanties and reduced household belongings, cash, food grains and clothes to ashes. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported so far but more than 50 families became homeless in the tragic incident.

The Ghazi Nagar fire triggered panic among residents as the flames spread rapidly through the settlement. People rushed out of their homes to save their lives. According to local residents, more than 50 shanties were gutted in the blaze. The area has around 350 shanties.

Massive fire breaks out at slum area in #Jabalpur on #Dhanteras night; 50 shanties damaged https://t.co/Z9UZTwRt66 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 7, 2026

10-12 Fire Engines Deployed In Fire In Jabalpur Slum Area

After receiving information about the Jabalpur slum fire, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. Around 10 to 12 fire engines and water tankers were deployed to control the flames. Police, Municipal Corporation officials and Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board personnel also joined the rescue operation.

Senior police officials reached the spot, and residents were evacuated to safety. The teams worked continuously to bring the fire under control.

Dhanteras Fire Incident: Families Lose Everything

One of the affected residents, Akhtari Bi, said she had been living in the area for the past 50–60 years. She rushed out after hearing people raise the alarm, but the fire quickly engulfed her house. Her household belongings, food grains, money and mobile phones were destroyed.

She said her family has now been left without food or shelter. Several other families, including those with small children, are also struggling after losing their homes and belongings.

Former corporator Tahir Ali said he received information about the fire around 2:30 am. He immediately reached the spot and informed the Municipal Corporation. He suspected a short circuit behind the blaze and said similar incidents had occurred in the area earlier.

Jabalpur Fire brigade official Om Prakash Srivastava said teams were sent immediately after receiving information from the police control room.

CSP Akhilesh Gaur said police and Municipal Corporation teams reached the spot and helped control the situation. He said preliminary information suggested that 30–35 families lived in the affected area. The exact damage will be assessed after the fire is completely extinguished. The cause of the Jabalpur fire is yet to be confirmed.