Jabalpur: Skeleton of youth found in forest

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A sand mechat’s son was found dead and his skeletons were lying in Dharampur forest in Jabalpur, the police said.

The matter came to light when an elderly person who was grazing his goats in the forest saw the body of the youth. He was shocked and immediately returned to his village. After that he informed the locals about the matter.

When the police came to know about the incident, the team rushed to spot along with the elderly person and called Malkhan Singh, a resident of Shankargarh Colony.

Following the information, Malkhan reached the spot along with his brother Indrapal Singh. He confirmed the identification of his son, Rahul Singh on the basis of his clothes and shoes.

The police established a case into the matter and sent the body for the post mortem.

The child was abducted on March 2 and the kidnapper demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom money.

Notably, FSL team in charge Sunita Twari said that in the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the boy also had knife cut injuries.

ALSO READ Jabalpur: Two burnt alive as bike catches fire after colliding with car

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:08 PM IST