Jabalpur: Sihora SDM court directs man to apologise his father by washing his feet in case of assault

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sihora SDM court directed a man to apologise to his father by washing his feet on the court premises itself in connection with a case of assaulting him in Jabalpur on Wednesday.

SDM Sihora Ashish Pandey said that an 80-year-old Anand Giri, resident of Hriday Nagar, submitted a written application to him that he was being harassed continuously by his son Tameshwar Giri and daughter-in-law Silochana.

Along with this, Anand wrote in the complaint that his son also occupied his 750 square feet house built by the state government. He also said that once the son tried to kill him by strangulation but fortunately he survived. His son and daughter-in-law could attack and kill him at any time in order to grab the house.

He further wrote in the application that Tameshwar had sold his entire land and now his intention was to sell his house. He did not want to live in an old age home, instead wanted to stay only in his own house, so he requested that the possession of his house should be given back to him.

Taking cognizance into the matter, SDM Pandey summoned Tameshwar to the court after giving notice. He warned him by giving a warning of legal action and ordered him the punishment to apologise to his father.

Following the punishment, Tameshwar apologised to the father for his behaviour by washing his feet. He also promised not to misbehave again in future and to serve his father. After that Anand withdrew his application from the court and went to his home happily with the son.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:04 PM IST