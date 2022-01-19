Jabalpur: Selection of principals for CM rise schools kicks up row

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The selection of principals for CM Rise schools has kicked up a row. The Principals forum has raised an objection on the appointment of the selected principals for CM Rise Schools.

The forum claimed that the results were not released on the basis of marks and the merit list was also not issued in the selection process. A list of 131 selected principals was prepared out of 238 eligible candidates who were called for the interview.

The forum further claimed that another list of 69 principals among the 131 selected principal was released on Internet without the signature of any competent authority. They were also called for training on December 9. Out of 69 principals, 32 principals had M.Ed, 28 principals were without M.Ed and there were 9 principals whose names were not in the selected list of 131.

The forum also claimed that there were many candidates who were not selected not selected after the interview. There were a few candidates whose interviews were cancelled even after taking examinations. In Jabalpur district, there were names of 17 principals, but 13 appeared in the interview and only 3 candidates were selected, claimed the forum.

According to reports, about 276 CM Rise schools will be set up in the entire state in first phase. The Directorate of Public Instruction issued an advertisement for the selection process of principals in these schools on October 26, 2021. In which 238 eligible candidates were called for the interview division wise on 25, 26 and 27 November. After that a list of 131 selected principals was prepared.

District Education Officer Ghanshyam Soni, however, says that the selection process of CM Rise Schools is being organized on the state level, the process is still going on which will be completed soon.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 03:49 PM IST