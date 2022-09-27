Jabalpur: SC category beneficiaries to receive benefits of entrepreneurship schemes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Entrepreneur Cooperative Development Society, Jabalpur, has been directed to provide benefits of Sant Ravidas Swarozgaar Yojana to 30 SC category beneficiaries of the scheme and benefits of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Arthik Kalyan Yojana to 350 such beneficiaries.

Under Sant Ravidas Swarozgaar Yojana, an amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for industry (manufacturing) units and from Rs 1 lakh to 25 lakh for service unit and retail business will be made available to beneficiaries of SC category by the bank.

Under the scheme, interest subsidy at the rate of 5 per cent per annum on the loan disbursed by bank will be payable by the government for a maximum period of 7 years (including the moratorium period) and the guarantee amount. To avail scheme benefits, the applicant must be between 18 to 40 years of age and should have passed his/her intermediate exam. Their familyís annual income should be below Rs 12 lakh.

Under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Arthik Kalyan Yojana, a loan amount ranging from Rs 10,000 till Rs 1 lakh will be made available to the beneficiaries of the scheduled caste category by the bank. The applicant's age should be between 18 to 55 years of age and the applicant should not be an income tax payer.

Those desirous of receiving the benefits of the scheme can proceed to apply on the online portal samast.mponline.gov.in.

