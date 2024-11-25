 Jabalpur Robbery Victim Forced To Run Between Police Stations To File FIR; 3 Police Officers Line Attached
Jabalpur Robbery Victim Forced To Run Between Police Stations To File FIR; 3 Police Officers Line Attached

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
MP: Disciplinary Action Against Three Jabalpur Police Officers Over Negligence In Robbery Case | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The in-charges of three police stations were line-attached in Jabalpur on Monday over alleged negligence in handling a robbery case. The victim had to run between the multiple police stations to get the FIR registered as the cops shrugged off, saying the case was not in their jurisdiction.

According to information, a local youth from Bhitargaht was attacked and robbed by criminals after he refused to give them money for alcohol. The youth then tried to report the incident to the police. However, instead of being heard, he was harassed and was made to shuttle between Bhitargaht and Sanjeevani Nagar police stations for over 20 hours. 

Regarding the robbery case, Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge Anjali Udenia has been attached. An investigation has been ordered against Bhitargaht police station in-charge Purva Chaurasia.

Additionally, Vipin Tamrakar from Madotal station is accused of mishandling a similar case, and hence, he was line attached.

Vipin Tamrakar from Madotal station

Vipin Tamrakar from Madotal station | FP Photo

Delay despite Zero FIR Law

Despite provisions under the new Zero FIR law allowing complaints to be registered at any police station, officers allegedly delayed the process. According to the updated rules, FIRs must be transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction within 15 days, regardless of where they were initially filed.

Further departmental action is expected after the investigation into the officers’ conduct.

