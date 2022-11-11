Jabalpur: Roads closed for Smart City project works

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Many roads will remain closed till Sunday as development works are being carried out under Jabalpur Smart City project works.

The officials have appealed to people to take alternative routes till works were completed.

Talking to the media, executive director of Jabalpur Smart City Project Ashish Vashishth and Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Nidhi Singh Rajput stated that the underground electrical cables were being laid beneath road connecting Bloom Chowk to Madan Mahal police station. As a result, roads will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The officials said commuters have been advised not to take alternative roads to reach their destination. They have expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to people of the city.

