Jabalpur: ‘Psycho Biker’ arrested; police looking for clues indicating mental instability

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The notorious ‘psycho biker’ of Jabalpur who used to attack women is finally under arrest. The residents of Sanjeevani Nagar caught the accused using his bike number and handed him over to the police on Sunday. It is ascertained during police investigation that the accused is a minor.

For the past fortnight, the women in Sanjeevani Nagar area were living under the terror of a biker who would hit them on backside or chest. He was always spotted on a black coloured bike, wearing a helmet and gloves. In the last week itself, more than 30 women were attacked by this notorious biker, infamously known as ‘psycho biker’.

Sanjeevani Nagar police and crime branch are now interrogating the accused. The police are also investigating whether the accused is mentally challenged.

Sanjeevani Nagar roads were deserted for the past several days under the looming fear of ‘psycho biker’. Women preferred either staying at home or going out with sticks for protection. This arrest is likely to bring much relief to women residents of the area.