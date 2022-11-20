Jabalpur: Police to send teams to states to know criminal record of accused in Mekhla Resort murder case

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police will send teams to different states to know about the criminal cases registered against the accused of Mekhla Resort murder case. The accused was arrested from Rajasthan on Saturday. He is the resident of Maharashtra. His original name is Hemant Bhadane but he posed as Abhijit Patidar.

Earlier, the police had detained two accused from Bihar but no connection was found with the murder. However, they are on police radar. On November 8, blood-smeared body of Shilpa Jharia was found from Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur district who was allegedly killed by Bhandane.

Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna told Free Press that the police had taken Hemant on two-day police remand. “The accused tried to mislead police by posting fabricated stories on social media. He blamed the girl for betraying. He also blamed her for taking money,” said SP Bahuguna.

However, preliminary findings indicate that he killed the woman because he loved her and suspected her loyalty. On November 8, he took Shilpa to resort where slit her throat and took away her mobile phone, ATM card, her gold chain, gold ear rings and fled. The police also came to know Hemant is a habitual vehicle lifter. As many as 37 cases are registered against him in the various police stations in Nashik.

The accused used Shilpa’s ATM card to withdraw money for hiding from the police but the money led to his arrest. The bank manager provided details of every transaction made by him in every city. Thus, Jabalpur police were receiving his location updates. The forensic team had cracked the mystery of accused. The finger prints were matched.

On Saturday, SP Bahuguna had told media that the forensic team and cyber expert played vital role in arrest of the accused. “In last 10 days, he travelled more than 4,000 kilometres across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Rajasthan. On November 17, he withdrew Rs 20,000 from ATM in Ajmer. The information was shared by SP Ajmer. The SP formed the team and also stepped up checking. On November 18, he was nabbed by police station incharge Hari Singh,” Bahuguna added.