Jabalpur: Police foil robbery bid, arrest 2 with firearms

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Adhartal Police station staff arrested two men for possessing illegal firearms, said police on Sunday. The firearms have been seized from the accused men’s possession.

SHO of Adhartal Police station, Shailesh Mishra, two suspicious men were spotted near Dau marriage garden in the district. Acting on tip-off, the police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspects.

On questioning, they identified themselves as Jai Yadav (20) and Rahul Chaudhary (20). When the policemen frisked them, they found one country- made pistol from Rahul and another pistol from Jai’s possession. A case was registered against them under Section 25 of Arms Act.

Sub-inspectors Mahendra Jaiswal and Chandrakanta Jha, head constables Mohan, Rizwan and Haider nabbed the accused, added SHO Mishra.

