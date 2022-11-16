Jabalpur: Police detain two persons in Mekhla Resort murder case

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have detained two persons from Bihar in connection with murder of Shilpa Jharia whose blood-smeared body was found at Mekhla Resort in Jabalpur district on November 6, police said on Wednesday.

The main accused Abhijit Patidar is still on the run. Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna told Free Press that the police were connecting all crime sequences.

“Through video messages, Abhijit Patidar claimed that he had killed the girl on instructions of his friend Jitendra Kumar who had allegedly given Rs 12 lakh to the girl,” Bahuguna added.

In the video posted on Friday last, the accused is seen showing the face of the deceased lying on the bed by lifting the bedsheet and telling her not to "betray" him, he said.

In another video, Patidar, a resident of Patan in Jabalpur district who claims be into the business of oil and sugar, is heard admitting that he killed the woman.

The police have detained Jitendra and his aide Sumit Patel from Bihar. They are being questioned, police added. Accused Abhijit took away mobile phone of victim and posted videos and statements on social media platform. He had locked the profile to hide is location. In all, four teams are looking for him in different locations.

Shilpa Jharia (22), was a resident of the Kundam area of Jabalpur district and found dead in the resort on November 8, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, who originally hails from Gujarat, used the Instagram account of the deceased to upload the first video, Tilwara police station incharge Laxman Singh Jharia said.

The location of the accused has been traced and a team of cops dispatched to apprehend him, he added.

‘Babu, heaven mein phir milenge’

In a shocking video posted on social media, Abhijit says, "Bewafai nahi karne ka" (do not be unfaithful). He then lifts a blanket to reveal a woman lying in bed, with her throat slit.

In another viral video, identifying himself as a trader from Patna, Abhijit names Jitendra Kumar as his business partner and alleges that the victim had an affair with both of them.

Abhijit claimed that the victim had borrowed Rs 12 lakh from Jitendra and fled to Jabalpur. It was upon Jitendra's instructions that he murdered the woman, he said.

In a third post, Abhijit says: "Babu, heaven mein phir milenge" (We'll meet in heaven again).