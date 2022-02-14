Jabalpur: Petition filed seeking FIR against self-claimed religious leader Kalicharan

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A petition was filed in the district court Jabalpur seeking an FIR against self-claimed religious leader Kalicharna.

Advocate Shrikant Vishwakarma filed a petition on Monday following the derogatory remarks of Kalicharna against Mahatma Gandhi.

Kalicharan had made a derogatory remark during the Dharma Sansad, which was held at Ravana Bhanta Maidan, Raipur on December 26.

The petition reads that a case under criminal charges should be registered against Sant Kalicharan.

Hearing into the matter is likely to be held soon.

