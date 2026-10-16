Jabalpur Online Scam: Elderly Woman Loses ₹7.5 Lakh In Tamil Nadu CM Financial Assistance Scam |

Gorakhpur police cyber fraud case Jabalpur: Another case of cyber fraud has come to light in Jabalpur, where a 69-year-old woman was allegedly cheated of ₹7.5 lakh through a social media scam. The fraudsters reportedly promised her ₹1 crore in financial assistance in the name of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Thalapathy.

The victim, Pravesh Dheer, a resident of Gupteshwar in Jabalpur, came across a Facebook post offering financial assistance to elderly people. She clicked on the link provided in the post and found four different phone numbers. She contacted the numbers, following which the fraudsters allegedly convinced her to transfer money.

Fraudsters Promise ₹1 Crore Aid To Dupe Elderly Woman

According to the information, they introduced themselves as people associated with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and promised to arrange financial assistance of ₹1 crore in the Tamil Nadu CM Financial Assistance Scam case. They asked her to deposit money to receive the promised amount.

According to the information, believing their claims, the elderly woman made multiple transfers to the bank account provided by the fraudsters. The woman transferred a total of ₹7.5 lakh, however, when they demanded more money, she became suspicious and realised that she had been cheated.

Facebook Financial Assistance Scam Under Investigation

Following the incident, Gorakhpur police registered a case against unidentified accused and launched an investigation

According to Gorakhpur police station in-charge Nitin Kamal, a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. Police are looking into the details of the incident and the people involved in the alleged fraud.

The incident highlights another case of an alleged Facebook financial assistance scam.