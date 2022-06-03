Jabalpur: Not possible to stay urban body elections, observes MP High Court

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has refused to stay on the urban body elections in the state. The court said that the election process could not be stopped once the notification was issued.

The division bench of Justice Atul Shredharan and Justice D K Palival heard the petition. The court said the final verdict would be pronounced later in the regular bench after the summer vacation.

Head of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdharshak Manch, P G Najpandey has filed the petition in the court challenging the government’s decision of conducting an indirect election for the post of municipality Chairman.

The petition demanded that the election for the post of chairman should also be conducted directly like the mayor in which the public vote for the candidates.

The petition further stated that the state government decided to conduct the election of the mayor through direct system by amending Section 9 of the Municipal Act. On the other hand, the government issued an ordinance that the elected councillors would vote for the chairman of the municipality.

Council for the petitioner was Advocate Dinesh Upadhyay.