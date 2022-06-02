Jabalpur: Dalit outreach, JP Nadda & team eats at Dalit’s house

e-Paper Get App

The dalit party woker, Ashish Ahirwar warmly welcomed Nadda and other prominent BJP leaders at his residence on the occasion.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda reached a Dalit party worker’s house for breakfast in Jabalpur on Thursday.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present.

Ahead of 2023 assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo dalits in Madhya Pradesh as elsewhere.

Part of the delegation, union minister Scindia exhibited his humility yet again by visiting the kitchen and thanking Ahirwar’s mother with folded hands. He also pampered a little kid of the family.

