Jabalpur: ‘Mother Milk Bank’ to be set up in Rani Durgavati hospital

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has decided to set up a ‘Mother Milk Bank’ in Rani Durgavati hospital (Lady Elgin) in Jabalpur, a health official said on Saturday.

A team of doctors from Jabalpur along with the National Health Mission also inspected the Rani Durgavati Hospital on Saturday. During the inspection, it was decided that a pilot project of the milk bank would be started soon.

Joint Director of health department Dr Sanjay Mishra says that the National Health Mission is working in collaboration with UNICEF in this project. UNICEF has approved the location and a two membered team for NHM has arrived from state capital Bhopal to finalize the place.

Mishra further says that the milk bank will be ready within two months.

According to reports, Rani Durgavati Hospital is the largest hospital in the Jabalpur division. More than 50 pregnant women are admitted here daily and more than 30 deliveries are carried out here regularly.

'Mother Milk Bank' project will be beneficial for the patients admitted here. The mothers who have excessive milk can donate their milk. Those milk will be preserved and kept in the bank. Those mothers who will be unable to feed their child can take the benefit of the scheme.

(With inputs from Shiv Choubey)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:18 AM IST