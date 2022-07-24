Jabalpur: MLAs free to vote their choice in president's poll but cross voting is concerning, says Vivek Tankha

Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha | FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha reacted over the cross voting of congress MLAs in the recent presidential polls in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Tankha said the same that it was a matter of an investigation. “There is no whip issued in the presidential election, in such a situation, the MLAs are free to vote on their own right. But cross voting by MLAs in Madhya Pradesh is a matter of concern,” he said.

Tankha further said, “Although cross-voting is common in the presidential election, even during the election of Pratibha Patil, the Shiv Sena, which was an alliance of NDA, had voted in favour of UPA.”

Draupadi Murmu is a tribal face who has achieved this place after a lot of struggle, sometimes people take decisions out of emotion, Tankha added.

On the other hand former chief minister and senior congress leader Digvijaya Singh also said that it was a matter of investigation and he would have a discussion with leader of opposition Govind Singh in this regard.

Singh made the above remark while talking to the media persons in the city. He came here to attend a book launch of former MP Rameshwar Nikhara.

Singh further targeted the central government over the increasing GST percentage. He said that the government was increasing the GST on food items but not levying GST on liquor and meat. Soon GST would be applicable on air and water in the country as well.

He also took a jibe at the BJP's decision to discontinue free schemes. The BJP has been ruling by making the same announcements and now they are talking about discontinuing the same schemes. It is the trick of the BJP that they say something and do something else, Singh added.