Jabalpur: Man rapes his 18-year-old niece in district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man allegedly raped his 18-year-old niece under Garha police station limits in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the victim lives here along with her parents. On Sunday evening, her parents went to the house of their relatives and she was sleeping alone in the house.

The accused, living in neighbouring house, reached her house and raped her. When she tried to raise the alarm, the accused assaulted her and ran away from the stop by threatening her to kill.

The victim alone reached the police station in the morning and lodged a complaint against the accused. Following which the police first admitted the victim to the medical college hospital as her health was deteriorating and then informed the family members about the incident.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 and other relevant sections against the accused. The police started searching and arrested the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 01:12 PM IST