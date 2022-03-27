Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh power company hires drones to determine faults in transmission lines

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL) has hired drones to find out faults in the high voltage transmission lines, officials said on Sunday.

Managing Director of MPPTCL Sunil Tiwari said, “The drones are being used on an experimental basis for a year in dense forests, hilly terrains and plains in and around Jabalpur, doing away with the time consuming traditional practice where technical staffers climb on towers to find out faults in the transmission lines, before repairing them manually.”

"The cost efficiency of drones is being studied and if viable, it would be used permanently. Our engineers have been supervising its operations since January," Tiwari added.

MPPTCL's spokesperson and assistant engineer Shashikant Ojha said that the use of drones was showing encouraging results.

He said that a fault in a power line near the Amarkantak area was detected with a drone recently, adding that they get the drones from a private company, based on the demand.

If there is a spark in a supply line, the drone detects it before it trips, he added.

The MPPTCL directs electricity from power generating stations to the distribution companies, which in-turn supply power to nearly one crore consumers across the state, an official of the state-owned MP Power Management Company Limited said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 03:18 PM IST