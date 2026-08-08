Jabalpur Lokayukta Raids Properties Of Clerk Posted In Seoni's Panchayati Raj Training Centre, Finds Assets 543% Above Known Income

Jabalpur Lokayukta Raids Seoni Clerk’s Properties, Finds Assets 543% Above Known Income | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Lokayukta Police on Saturday morning conducted simultaneous raids at five locations linked to a clerk posted in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, after receiving a complaint of disproportionate assets.

According to information, the crackdown was carried out at the properties of Subhash Sharma, who is posted at the Regional Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Training Centre in Seoni.

During the search, officials found assets allegedly far exceeding his known sources of income.

FP Photo

The raids began around 5:30 am at Sharma’s properties in Jabalpur and Seoni. The Lokayukta team recovered documents related to land, plots, a farmhouse and residential properties.

Officials said the value of the assets found so far is estimated to be more than ₹6 crore.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sharma’s assets and expenditure were found to be 543.19% higher than his known income.

The officials are still verifying the documents and assessing the total value of the properties.

FP Photo

Teams search house, farmhouse, property records

The Lokayukta had formed separate teams for the operation. A team led by DSP Rekha Prajapati, along with inspectors Jitendra Yadav, Rahul Gajbhiye and Shashi Mskule, conducted a search at Sharma’s residence in Trimurti Nagar, Jabalpur.

Another team led by DSP Neetu Tripathi searched his farmhouse located in a village area of Patan tehsil.

During the raids, officials examined property papers, financial records and other documents related to his assets.

The investigation is ongoing, and more details about undisclosed properties are expected to emerge after the completion of the search.

FP Photo

Read Also Lokayukta Raids 9 Locations Of West Discom Official Shivram Semel Across MP

Properties purchased in wife’s name

Lokayukta officials said several properties were purchased in the name of Sharma’s wife, Sheila Sharma. The recovered documents include details of land and plots worth around ₹5 crore, along with a farmhouse and two houses estimated to be worth around ₹1.20 crore.

Officials said further action would be taken after a detailed assessment of the assets and comparison with Sharma’s income records. The Lokayukta raid is currently underway.