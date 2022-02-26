Jabalpur: LLB student kills father, held

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly murdered his father over family dispute late Friday night, sources said.

The accused identified as Vaibhav Gupta has been detained by police, sources added.

According to reports, the incident took place at Ashish Apartment in Civil Line Jabalpur.

In charge of Civil Line Police station, Mahendra Mishra said that Ashok Mishra, a retired government official had a dispute with his son Vaibhav, who is pursuing LLB from a college in Jabalpur, over some issue.

The argument turned ugly when Vaibhav attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon.

Acting on information, a police team from Civil Line Police station rushed to the spot and detained the accused.

Mishra said that a case of murder had been registered and further investigation was on.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:03 AM IST