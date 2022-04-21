Jabalpur: How green has become my valley, barren hillocks turn into green belt

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Once the summit of Majhgawan hillocks in Katni, Jabalpur, was almost barren, as people randomly felled trees.

Now, the peak is covered with lush green trees. It has happened because of people’s cooperation and the forest department’s efforts.

The members of Van Samiti have infused a new life into the dying 652 hectares, in Majhgawan.

As the area is near Katni city, there was pressure on the forest cover in Majhgawan.

The residents of the area used to fell trees for fuel and more than 4,000 heads of cattle grazed there, so the green cover reduced.

President of Majhgawan Van Samiti Santram Kushwaha said that the forest was on the verge of destruction a few years ago.

Consequently, the forest department began to work to save the green belt with the help of the members of the Van Samiti.

The 11-member Van Samiti started planting saplings as well as saved the few trees which were left.

They also took care of the saplings they had planted. Their efforts brought results as 652 hectares wear a green look.

The forest adjacent to the city attracts people from different of the state besides, at some places in the woodland, wild animals have found their home.

The forest department and some social welfare organisations constructed a few small ponds to provide water to the animals.

Peacocks, deer of various species, wild boars and blue bulls can be found in the forest.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:41 PM IST