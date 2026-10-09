Jabalpur High Court Upholds CAT Order On IPS Cadre Review -Dismisses Centre's Plea |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat has upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order directing the Union and state governments to conduct an IPS cadre review for State Police Service officers of Madhya Pradesh.

The court dismissed the Union government petition challenging the CAT order during the preliminary hearing of the petition on Thursday.

A division bench comprising Justice Anand Pathak and Justice Pradeep Mittal dismissed the petition filed by the Union government in this matter.

Advocate Pankaj Dubey appeared for the Police Services Association through its president, additional superintendent of police (Cyber) Jitendra Singh. Dubey said the CAT passed the order on Jan 9, 2026.

The CAT Jabalpur had directed the Union and state governments to complete the process of an additional IPS cadre review and set a 120-day deadline for the same.

Since the High Court has dismissed the Union government petition, the order passed by CAT remains in effect, Dubey said.

The Union government had challenged this CAT order before the High Court, arguing that the cadre review process was being conducted in a time-bound manner and that there had been no undue delay.

A crucial point raised on behalf of the State Police Service officers was that, under the IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the cadre review process is required to be conducted in a time-bound manner.

Prolonged delays in the cadre review directly impact the opportunities for eligible State Police Service officers to be inducted into the IPS.

It was argued before the High Court that merely stating a cadre review process was conducted at some point is insufficient; rather, it is mandatory to conduct reviews at the prescribed intervals in accordance with the rules and to ensure timely opportunities for eligible officers.

Thursday's order brings significant relief to State Police Service officers whose induction into the IPS is directly linked to the cadre review process, the counsel said.