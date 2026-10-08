Bhopal Metro’s First Underground Tunnel Nears Completion, Entire Phase-2 Targeted For 2028 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro’s first underground tunnel on the Railway Station-Pul Patra stretch has entered its final phase, with around 350 metres of the 500-metre section completed.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) officials said the remaining tunnelling work is expected to be completed by November.

Two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) are currently operating on the stretch. One has advanced about 350 metres, while the other has reached around 300 metres. Officials said simultaneous tunnelling has helped accelerate construction.

The section was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of May, but the deadline was missed due to slow tunnelling during the initial phase, technical challenges and intermittent stoppages. Ground conditions also required adjustments in TBM speed during excavation.

Sensitive locations crossed safely

The TBMs have passed several sensitive stretches, including areas near Nadra Bus Stand and buildings such as Hotel Redsea Plaza and Rajshree. Officials said tunnelling is progressing safely, with necessary measures being taken to maintain underground stability.

The Railway Station-Pul Patra section forms an important part of the underground metro corridor. Another 3.39-km underground section is proposed between Pul Patra and Sindhi Colony.

Agreement reached over Shahi Kabristan work

Metro work at Shahi Kabristan was temporarily halted after MLA Atif Aqeel objected to barricading and machinery being brought to the site on Monday night.

At a meeting at the collector’s office on Tuesday, metro officials assured that no grave would be affected and construction would remain confined to an open portion of the cemetery. Officials said the work area will have special barricading and a strong tin shed.

After completion of the retrieval shaft, the land will be restored and handed back in its original condition. The 16.74-km Orange Line Phase-2 corridor, connecting Subhash Nagar to Karond, includes the retrieval shaft at Shahi Kabristan.

Official statement

MPMRCL Managing Director S Krishna Chaitanya told Free Press that the entire Phase-2 corridor, including the underground tunnel works, is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.