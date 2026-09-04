Jabalpur High Court Seeks Reports On Union Carbide Toxic Residue | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has directed the Department of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation (DBGTRR) and MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to produce all reports on toxic residue within two weeks and serve them to all concerned parties.

Matter about Union Carbide Corporation's (UCC) hazardous waste was listed for hearing before the division bench of Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice Avanindra K Singh. Next hearing will be on Oct 15.

MPPCB submitted its report on groundwater testing of samples around the Union Carbide factory. Petitioners and intervenors have been asked to submit comments on the report in the next two weeks.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) filed intervention petitions raising serious alarms that the ash contains high concentrations of mercury, contradicting a 2025 official report that claimed mercury was "not detected".

Pithampur Bachao Samiti and Bhopal groups raised concerns over high levels of mercury in the 900 MT of toxic ash/residue landfilled at the Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) in Pithampur.