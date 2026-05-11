Jabalpur High Court Overturns Life Term In 13-Year-Old Murder Case; Acquits Two | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Overturning a trial court verdict and citing failure to prove whether the death was murder or an accident, the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur acquitted two men on Monday in a 13-year-old murder case.

The lower court had sentenced Adhar Singh and Puran Singh to life imprisonment for murder. The High Court cleared them of all charges.

The case pertains to the death of Brijesh Singh in Anuppur district in 2013. On June 26, 2019, the trial court had convicted the two accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced them to life imprisonment. An appeal against the trial court verdict was filed in the High Court.

Hearing the case on Monday, a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Agarwal and Justice A K Singh acquitted the two men, granting them the benefit of doubt.

According to the court order, on the day of the incident, four persons were returning home on two motorcycles. Adhar Singh and Puran Singh were riding one motorcycle, while Brijesh Singh and Kailash were on the other. Near the Pan River, one of the motorcycles collided with a stationary truck. Kailash sustained injuries in the accident, while Brijesh died on the spot.

Following the incident, Adhar Singh and Puran Singh left the scene. Police initiated an investigation the following day after Brijesh s body was discovered. The investigation revealed that Brijesh was last seen with Adhar Singh, Puran Singh and Kailash. Based on this, police took the two men into custody for questioning and later arrested them on murder charges.

Advocate Abhishek Pandey, counsel for the defence, submitted before the High Court that the post-mortem report had also failed to establish a definitive cause of death. Doctors themselves had conceded that the injuries sustained by Brijesh could plausibly have resulted from a road accident, he said.