Jabalpur High Court Orders Return Of MO Documents Without ₹30 Lakh Bond | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of MP High Court at Jabalpur has directed Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to return the document to the Medical Officer (MO) before June 10 for PG residency. Double bench of Justice Pranay Verma and Jai Kumar Pillai passed the order.

Dr Yogesh Kumar Sewate, of Seoni, was working as medical officer at PHC in Purani Itarsi. In 2022, he appeared in NEET and he was selected for MD(Anaesthesia) in GMC, Bhopal. In January 2023, he met road accident. So he was not able to complete his PG residency.

In April 2026, he wrote letter to GMC administration for relieving and return of original documents. He was stuck due to non-availability of document due to seat leaving bond conditions which has provision for mandatory of Rs 30 lakh in case of government medical college and in case of private medical colleges, it will be entire fee of the colleges.

Senior Advocate Aditya Sanghi said, Petitioner needs original documents for NEET PG examination 2026. So respondents like GMC, Bhopal, DME, be directed to return original document without charging Rs 30 lakh. Under National Medical Commission (NMC) ethics guidelines, hospitals cannot legally withhold your medical records, and holding them for ransom is considered a professional code violation.