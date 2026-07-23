Jabalpur High Court Accepts MLA Sanjay Pathak’s Apology | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat on Wednesday accepted the unconditional apology tendered by MLA Sanjay Pathak, while warning him not to repeat such conduct in future.

The warning was issued while disposing of a criminal contempt petition registered suo motu against Pathak for calling a judge who was hearing a petition seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in mining by his firm.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rusia and Justice Pradeep Mittal said, "We are satisfied that the contempt is not of such a nature that it did substantially interfere with the due course of justice."

"The court order dated Apr 6, 2026, has already permitted him to submit an unconditional apology," the order said.

"Hence, we are inclined to accept the unconditional apology tendered by him," the order said.

"However, we put a note of caution that a contemnor, who is Member of legislation, is expected not to repeat such an act and should be careful in future," the order said.

Pathak submitted an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology to the court as well as to the learned single judge bench.

According to the contemnor, on or around Aug 30, 2025, the call was mistakenly made to the Hon'ble judge and, realising the same, it was immediately disconnected. Thereafter, out of courtesy, an introductory message was sent.

The affidavit also expressed unqualified regret and remorse for the missed call made mistakenly.