Jabalpur girl selected for ISSF World Cup Egypt

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young girl from the city, Shreya Agarwal has been selected in the Indian Shooting Team for the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup at Cairo, Egypt.

The shooting Championship will be held from 25 February to 08 March 2022. Shreya will participate in the 10m Air Rifle Women's Category.

Recently, Shreya won 3 medals in the National Championship and she excelled in the Indian Team Selection Trials. She will participate in a shooting camp organized at Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi from February 9 to 24, 2022. She will be preparing for the upcoming World Cup here.

Notably, Shreya has won 20 medals representing the country in international competitions so far.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:55 PM IST