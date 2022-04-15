Jabalpur: Girl beat up biker with shoes in city; videos goes viral

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a girl beating a biker with her shoes has gone viral on social media.

The video was reportedly recorded near Russel Chowk of the district on Thursday evening. The identity of the girl was, however, yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the girl was passing from the Chowk on her scooty. In the meantime, the biker arrived there from the wrong side and hit her scooty. The girl fell on the ground, after that she stood up and started beating the biker with her shoes.

The nearby people were trying to convince the girl but she did not listen to anyone. She kept on beating the youth. The local, however, claimed that the girl was talking on the phone during the time of the incident.

After the video went viral on social media, Omti police station in charge SPS Baghel said that no one reported any complaint in the matter. If any complaint would be reported into the incident then a case would be registered against the concerned person, Baghel added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 02:46 PM IST