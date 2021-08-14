Madhya Pradesh: Fraudster cheats a teacher of Rs 80,000

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An online fraudster cheated a teacher of Rs 80,000 in Gora Bazar area of Jabalpur, the police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Crime Branch, Gopal Khandel said that the victim Mandhir Singh ran a coaching institution in the city. On July 27, Mandhir received a call from an unknown number, the caller introduced himself as Jagdish and expressed his desire to join coaching class.

Mandhir agreed to teach him. Later, the caller took the account number from the victim to pay the fee. The caller again called the victim and asked OTP (One Time Password) the victim had received on his mobile phone.

As soon as the victim shared OTP, he received another message that Rs 80000 was debited from his account.

The victim later approached Gorabazar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 05:30 PM IST