Jabalpur fire incident: Police announce Rs 10,000 cash reward on arrest of accused hospital operators

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police have announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused hospital operators in Jabalpur. A case of culpable homicide was registered against them after the fire broke out at their New Life Multispeciality hospital on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna made the above announcement on Thursday. He said that those who would provide inputs to the police would be give the cash reward of Rs 10,000.

There were eight persons, including three hospital staff, died and five others sustained injuries in the incident.

The accused hospital operators have been identified as Dr Nishint Gupta, Dr Suresh Patel, Dr Sanjay Patel, Dr Santosh Soni, senior manager Vipin Pandey and assistant manager Ram Soni. The case was registered under section 304, 308, 34 at Vijay Nagar police station.

Notably, the preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire incident revealed that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) had expired besides several shortcomings about the fire safety.