Jabalpur: EOW arrests junior engineer of power company for taking bribe of Rs 15000

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) caught a junior engineer of a government-owned power company red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to settle an electricity-related case in Narsinghpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Virendra Singh Chouhan. He was posted as the junior engineer with the MP East Zone Power Distribution Company at Karakbel in Narsinghpur.

Superintendent of Police (EOW SP) Devendra Singh Rajput said that the action was taken following a complaint from a person, Jagdish Singh Rajput lodged on April 24.

Jagdish told the official that Chouhan had allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 15,000 to settle the case related to seizure of electric wires from his farm.

Acting on the complaint, the team laid a trap and caught Chouhan red-handed while taking the bribe. A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further proceedings were on, the official added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 02:16 PM IST