'Jabalpur Emerging As One Of India's Cleanest Cities,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav | VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said Jabalpur was steadily carving out an identity as one of the cleanest cities in the country, adding a new distinction to its traditional recognition as a centre of culture, heritage and natural beauty.

Known as Sanskardhani (city of culture) and for its famous marble rocks at Bhedaghat, Jabalpur was now gaining recognition for its cleanliness initiatives, Yadav said.

"Jabalpur, known as Sanskardhani (city of culture), the city of justice and blessed by Baba Mahakal, has witnessed a change in its fortunes. The city, which is known for the marble rocks of Bhedaghat, is now also establishing its identity as a city of cleanliness. This is a wonderful blessing of the Almighty. I am extremely happy that Jabalpur is making a distinct place for itself among the cleanest cities in the country," Yadav said.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: At the Safai Mitra Samman Samaroh, CM Mohan Yadav says, "Our popular PWD Minister, who is a source of pride for us in this cabinet, and through whom Jabalpur has received many gifts and projects. I am also congratulating him; due to health reasons, he could not be here, but we had planned this program together. Today, Jabalpur has achieved a remarkable milestone, and I urge that we organize festivities like Holi and Diwali across the city to celebrate our sanitation workers..." (Source: Jansampark MP YT) — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

"Whenever an example of cleanliness is sought, it will be found in our own Jabalpur," he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing the Safai Mitra Samman ceremony at Manas Bhawan in Jabalpur, where he felicitated sanitation workers for their contribution to keeping the city clean.

He showered flower petals on the sanitation workers and acknowledged their dedication to maintaining cleanliness.

Emphasising the importance of sanitation workers in the city's development, Yadav said their contribution to building a clean and beautiful society deserved recognition and respect.

He also highlighted the importance of cleanliness in Indian culture, citing the significance of the broom during Diwali.

The Chief Minister said the tradition of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi while respecting the symbol of cleanliness reflected how deeply cleanliness was embedded in Indian values and traditions.

Referring to welfare measures for sanitation workers, Yadav said the state government had decided to extend benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to them.

He also mentioned the Centre's NAMASTE scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide sanitation workers with necessary equipment and improve their welfare.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: At the Safai Mitra Samman Samaroh, CM Mohan Yadav says, "...I am truly glad that now across the entire country, Jabalpur will be known among the cleanest cities, so much so that if an example of cleanliness is to be found anywhere, it will be from our very own Jabalpur. Please give a loud round of applause for yourselves. And truly, when my program to visit was planned, I said one thing had to be done. No matter what program we do or don't do, whenever I come to Jabalpur, I will definitely bow to the Karma Yogis because of whom I got this opportunity..." (Source: Jansampark MP YT) — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

Highlighting development initiatives for Jabalpur, the Chief Minister said the proposed economic corridor connecting Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain would strengthen connectivity and accelerate economic activities in the region.

He further said one of the three proposed universities under the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) would be established in Jabalpur, adding that the government was committed to the overall development of the region.

Later, at a programme organised at Garrison Ground under Janjatiya Gaurav Week to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Yadav announced five development projects worth Rs133 crore for Jabalpur.

He also felicitated tribal religious leaders at the programme and was honoured with a traditional turban and a bow and arrows.

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