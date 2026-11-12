Swachh Survekshan 2025-26: Jabalpur Ranks Second Among Cities With Over 10 Lakh Population, President Droupadi Murmu Presents Award | VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has achieved a major milestone in cleanliness by securing the second position in the country among cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh 'Annu' and officials of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation received the award.
The achievement has brought national recognition to Jabalpur, popularly known as Sanskardhani. The city secured the second position through the joint efforts of residents, sanitation workers, public representatives and municipal officials.
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Over 4,000 Sanitation Workers Contributed
Former Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar credited public awareness and participation for the achievement. He said more than 4,000 sanitation workers worked tirelessly throughout winter and the rainy season to maintain cleanliness.
Ahirwar also praised the municipal corporation's engineering team, road maintenance workers, garden department, councillors and media for supporting the campaign. "The municipal corporation acted as a catalyst, but the real strength behind this achievement was public participation," he said.
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Mayor Credits Residents, Civic Workers
Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh 'Annu' congratulated residents, saying their cooperation and the dedication of sanitation workers and municipal officials helped Jabalpur achieve the distinction. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission for encouraging healthy competition among cities.
The mayor thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Minister Rakesh Singh, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives for their support.
He said Madhya Pradesh received nine awards in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. Jabalpur had earlier ranked third nationally in air quality rankings.
City Targets Top Position Next Year
The mayor expressed confidence that continued public participation and coordinated civic efforts would help Jabalpur secure first place in cleanliness and air quality rankings next year.
He said the city would continue improving its cleanliness standards rather than remain satisfied with second place.