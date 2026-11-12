Swachh Survekshan 2025-26: Jabalpur Ranks Second Among Cities With Over 10 Lakh Population, President Droupadi Murmu Presents Award | VIDEO | X

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has achieved a major milestone in cleanliness by securing the second position in the country among cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh 'Annu' and officials of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation received the award.

The achievement has brought national recognition to Jabalpur, popularly known as Sanskardhani. The city secured the second position through the joint efforts of residents, sanitation workers, public representatives and municipal officials.

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स्वच्छता के संकल्प से राष्ट्रीय गौरव तक, संस्कारधानी जबलपुर ने रचा नया इतिहास। स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2025-26 में 10 लाख से अधिक आबादी वाले शहरों की श्रेणी में देशभर में द्वितीय एवं मध्यप्रदेश में सर्वोच्च स्थान प्राप्त कर संस्कारधानी जबलपुर ने स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में एक नया कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया है। यह गौरवपूर्ण उपलब्धि जागरूक नागरिकों की जनभागीदारी, सफाई मित्रों के अथक परिश्रम, स्वच्छता कर्मियों के समर्पण एवं नगर निगम की पूरी टीम के सामूहिक प्रयासों का परिणाम है। इस ऐतिहासिक सफलता के लिए समस्त संस्कारधानीवासियों, सफाई मित्रों एवं नगर निगम परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनायें। जनसहभागिता और सामूहिक प्रयासों का यह संकल्प निरंतर बना रहे तथा जबलपुर स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में देश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त करे, यही मंगलकामना है। #SwachhSurvekshanAwards #GarbageFreeCities — Rakesh Singh (@MPRakeshSingh) November 11, 2026

Over 4,000 Sanitation Workers Contributed

Former Municipal Commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar credited public awareness and participation for the achievement. He said more than 4,000 sanitation workers worked tirelessly throughout winter and the rainy season to maintain cleanliness.

Ahirwar also praised the municipal corporation's engineering team, road maintenance workers, garden department, councillors and media for supporting the campaign. "The municipal corporation acted as a catalyst, but the real strength behind this achievement was public participation," he said.

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🏆Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 🏆 President of India Droupadi Murmu Awards the Nation’s Cleanest Cities after the #SwachhSurvekshan2025–26 🏅AHMEDABAD (Mentor) – SANAND (Mentee), INDORE (Mentor) - DEPALPUR (Mentee) & TIRUPATI (Mentor) - KUPPAM (Mentee) rank top 3 in ‘Swachh Shehar Jodi category for accelerating urban waste management excellence 🏅NAVI MUMBAI, SURAT & VIJAYAWADA Declared Top 3 in Clean Cities of Super Swachh League 🏅GVMC VISAKHAPATNAM, JABALPUR and LUCKNOW Emerge as India’s top 3 Swachh Shehar in the Million Plus population category — T.I.N.NETWORK NEWS AGENCY (@Tinuniversee) November 12, 2026

Mayor Credits Residents, Civic Workers

Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh 'Annu' congratulated residents, saying their cooperation and the dedication of sanitation workers and municipal officials helped Jabalpur achieve the distinction. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission for encouraging healthy competition among cities.

The mayor thanked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Minister Rakesh Singh, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives for their support.

He said Madhya Pradesh received nine awards in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. Jabalpur had earlier ranked third nationally in air quality rankings.

#WATCH | 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐦𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟔 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬. Under the Swachh Survekshan, the top three cities in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh are: 🏆𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝟭: 𝑉𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑘ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑎𝑡𝑛𝑎𝑚 (𝐺𝑉𝑀𝐶), 𝐴𝑛𝑑ℎ𝑟𝑎 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠ℎ 🥈𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝟮: 𝐽𝑎𝑏𝑎𝑙𝑝𝑢𝑟, 𝑀𝑎𝑑ℎ𝑦𝑎 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠ℎ 🥉𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝟯: 𝐿𝑢𝑐𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤, 𝑈𝑡𝑡𝑎𝑟 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠ℎ #SwachhSurvekshan #SwachhSurvekshanAwards #SwachhBharat — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 11, 2026

City Targets Top Position Next Year

The mayor expressed confidence that continued public participation and coordinated civic efforts would help Jabalpur secure first place in cleanliness and air quality rankings next year.

He said the city would continue improving its cleanliness standards rather than remain satisfied with second place.