Jabalpur: E-commerce company supplies 2,300 knives in two years, police ask firm to stop it

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna has dashed off a letter to e-commerce company Flipkart, asking it to ban delivery of knives to the district.

Bahuguna’s action came on the heels of Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s instructions to stop delivery of knives through Flipkart.

Mishra told journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday that if the e-commerce company did not ban the delivery of knives, the state government would impose a ban on the company’s operation in the state.

According to senior police officials, the e-commerce company has supplied 2300 knives, mostly made in China, to the city in the past two years.

Some of the people have bought these knives for household work. Yet, many of them including women and girls have bought them for self-defence.

An investigation into several cases by the police revealed that a few criminals had also bought knives through various e-commerce companies.

“We had demanded data from the e-commerce companies to know how many knives had been supplied in the city. The data, provided by the company, says 2,300 knives were supplied,” a senior police officer said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rohit Kashwani, said that other e-commerce companies had also been supplying knives.

“We have been collecting data about other e-commerce companies supplying knives or other sharp-edged equipment. Further action will be taken on the grounds of the reports,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:26 PM IST