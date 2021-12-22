Jabalpur: Results of MPPSC 2019 Main and 2020 Pre Exam likely to release soon

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Good news seems coming for the students who appeared for the Madhya Pradesh PSC 2019 Main Exam and 2020 Preliminary Exam.

The government has withdrawn its amendment made in the MP PSC Recruitment Examination Rules 2015 after which the result of both these exams will be released.

Notably, a petition was filed in January 2021 in the Madhya Pradesh High Court by 65 candidates related to the PSC examination.

A demand was raised through the petition that under the MP PSC Examination Recruitment Rules 2015, the government had brought a controversial rule, after which the meritorious students of the reserved category were not being selected in the unreserved category. The matter lasted for about one year.

In the last hearing, the government, while giving its undertaking, had said that action would be taken to eliminate this rule in the upcoming cabinet meeting, which has been approved.

After the reply of the state government, the High Court has fixed the next hearing of the matter in January.

Due to this rule, the results of the main examination of PSC 2019 and preliminary examinations of 2020 could not be declared till date.

Notably, in the main examination of PSC 2019, a total of 571 posts were given while in the preliminary examination of 2020, a total of 235 posts were given.

