Jabalpur: District administration removes encroachment on Madhotal lake land worth Rs 280 crore

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Thursday removed illegal constructions on 40 acres of land at Madhotal lake in Jabalpur, an official said.

Sub-divisional magistrate Adhartal, Namah Shivay Arjaria said that the action was taken following complaints about encroachments on the lake land.

The total area of the lake is 40 acres, with an estimated market value of Rs 280 crore, of which 10 acres belong to the Jabalpur Development Authority, he said.

The land mafia had marked plots, built roads and drainage systems on the dry land of the lake, he said.

The mafia had carried out plotting on the basis of a fake power of attorney in the name of one Purushottam Tandon, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

In a similar action, eight acres of government land, worth Rs 30 crore, was freed of encroachments in Narayanpur village, sub-divisional magistrate Jabalpur P K Sengupta said.

A man identified as Habbu Khan had encroached upon the government land by erecting a fence and farming on it, he said.

District collector Dr Ilayaraja T has initiated the process of allotting plots to 29 beneficiaries on this land for the construction of houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna, the official added.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 05:58 PM IST