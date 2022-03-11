Jabalpur: Civil surgeon, Pharmacist of Narsinghpur district hospital booked

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Jabalpur has registered an FIR against the civil surgeon and pharmacist of Narsinghpur district hospital in connection with the forgery of medicines worth Rs 1.82 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) EOW, Devendra Singh Rajput said that the civil surgeon Vijay Mishra and pharmacist Amit Tiwari together destroyed the medicines kept in the store room on January 21, 2019.

On the complaint of the matter, the EOW led the preliminary investigation and registered the FIR against the accused. A case was registered against them under sections of cheating, conspiracy and corruption, Rajput added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST