Jabalpur Bull Attack: Aggressive Bull Gores Milkman With Horns At Busy Market, Kills Him On Spot

Milkman Dies After Aggressive Bull Gores Him With Horns At Busy Market In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A milkman died after being attacked by a stray bull in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur’s. The horrifying Jabalpur bull attack, captured on CCTV, shows the animal goring and tossing milk vendor into the air before trampling him as he lay on the road. The milkman’s death in Jabalpur has triggered panic among residents and renewed concerns over stray cattle on city roads.

The incident took place on opposite Gate No.1 of Khermai Temple under the Hanumantal police station area Jabalpur.

According to information, the deceased identified as Ravi Yadav was walking through the Khermai area of Jabalpur after delivering milk when the bull suddenly attacked him. Yadav reportedly visited the locality every day as part of his daily milk distribution.

Horrifying Attack Captured On CCTV

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CCTV footage of the Jabalpur bull attack shows Ravi Yadav, wearing a white shirt, walking along the road when the bull charges towards him and strikes him with its horns.

The impact throws the Jabalpur milk vendor into the air before he crashes onto the road. The bull then moves forward and tramples Yadav as he lies on the ground following the stray cattle attack.

Ravi Yadav, son of Tulsiram Yadav, was a resident of the Tamerbhita area under the jurisdiction of Gora Bazar police station. His death following the bull attack in Jabalpur has shocked residents.

Jabalpur's Milk Vendor death brings stray cattle menace under spotlight

Jabalpur Milkman Death has once again brought the stray cattle menace in Jabalpur under scrutiny. Residents have expressed concern over bulls and other stray cattle roaming freely on busy city streets.

The milkman’s death in the Khermai area has also reportedly renewed public anger over the Municipal Corporation’s handling of the stray cattle problem.

Hanumantal police station in-charge Subhash Chandra Baghel confirmed details regarding the incident. The fatal Jabalpur bull attack has sparked concern over public safety and the growing presence of stray cattle on roads.