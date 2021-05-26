Jabalpur: BJP leader attacked over dispute on sand mining, condition critical as he is still unconscious

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a BJP leader received serious injuries after the latter was attacked by goons of a sand contractor in Jabalpur late on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Shahpura-Chargawan Road under Shahpura police station.

The BJP leader identified as Deepak Singh Gaur, 32, received serious injuries after goons fired at least 20 rounds of gunshots at his vehicle. Sources said a bullet hit Gaur’s face and his right jaw has damaged.

Gaur, who is active BJP member and also younger brother of BJP Mandal president Shailendra Singh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jabalpur, where his condition is said to be critical.

Sources said that Shailendra Singh is involved in sand mining. He had a dispute with employees of the company that has contract of sand mining in the district. The reason of the dispute was royalty.

On Tuesday night, Shailendra along with his brother and others reached a barrier set up by company- Aradhya Group, as the trucks heading to mining site belonging to Shailendra Singh, were stopped at the barrier.

When Shailendra’s younger brother Deepak reached the barrier, he was attacked by a group of goons. They also fired gunshots at Deepak’s car when he tried to escape. The police have recovered 20 empty cartridges from spot.

In attack, Manoj Soni, 50, a resident of Shahpura, who was heading towards his home, has also received severe injuries on his head.

Additional superintendent of police (SP), Shivesh Singh Baghel said injured is unconscious. “The identity of the accused is yet to be established, as the victim is unconscious,” he said.