Jabalpur: Anti-Evasion Bureau conducts raids at multiple places; collects fine of Rs 1.48 crore from offenders

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Anti-Evasion Bureau has conducted raids at various places of traders of Jabalpur and Katni district against tax evasion and collected a fine of Rs 1.48 crores, an official said.

Anti-Evasion Bureau (GST), Deputy Commissioner RK Thakur said that the team conducted a raid at warehouse of a pan masala trader of Katni district on April 8 and it was continued till April 12.

During the drive, the team officials found a huge irregularity in billing of the goods. In the investigation it also came to fore that the goods were sold even without entry on the account book. Following which the team interrogated the trader and he confessed the crime of evading tax and deposited a fine of Rs 1.38 crore.

On the other hand, the team also raided the residence and office of an Iron and Steel trader of Jabalpur district. The team found irregularity and tax evasion, following which the trader confessed the crime and deposited a fine of Rs 9 lakh.

Thakur further said that the investigation of the document would be continued further and efforts were on to recover the remaining amount of tax evasion from these businessmen.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 01:13 PM IST