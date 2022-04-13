Jabalpur: EOW registers case into Rs 60 lakh loan fraud, couple, guarantor booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic offences wing has registered the case against a man, his wife and guarantor for cheating finance company in Jabalpur, said officials on Wednesday.

The director general of EOW Ajay Sharma told Free Press that a finance company, City Consumer Finance India Limited (City Finance) Sadar bazaar branch in Jabalpur, filed a complaint with EOW for alleged fraud committed by a couple.

In 2008, accused Pramesh Soni and his wife Tanuja Soni, residents of cantonment area in Jabalpur, had applied for loan of Rs 49 lakh.

In 2010, the couple demanded to increase the amount to Rs 60 lakh, which was re-sanctioned and given to the couple. To take loan amount, the couple and their guarantor Chandrawati Soni mortgaged their property situated in cantonment area.

The three submitted a fake no objection certificate (NOC) of cantonment board. Based on the documents, the finance company released the loan amount. The police station incharge Dinesh Joshi added that the couple not only failed to clear loan but also sold the mortgaged property.

When the finance company came to know that they were cheated, they filed the complaint with police. The EOW has registered the case under Sections 420,467,468,471,120-B of IPC against three and have started investigation.

