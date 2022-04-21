Jabalpur: 38-year-old man killed after he objects to youth talking to his minor daughter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) A 38-year-old man was allegedly killed by three persons after he objected to one of them talking to his minor daughter in Jabalpur, police said on Thursday.

The dead man was identified as Basant Patel. According to reports, on Wednesday evening, there was a dispute between Basant and the accused about talking to his 14-year-old girl.

Following which the accused made a plan and attacked Basand with a sharp edge weapon. Basand died on the spot and the accused fled from the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for the post mortem.

According to Gorakhpur Police Station in charge Brijbhan Singh, the accused were identified as Abhishek alias Naman (18), his father Rajaram (45) and his friend Aditya (19).

The police registered a case into the matter and the efforts were on to arrest them, he added.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:39 PM IST